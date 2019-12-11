How Can E.U. Ports Tackle New Cyber Threats?

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-11 21:15:01

ENISA, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, has published Good practices for Cybersecurity in the Maritime Sector - Port Security, a report providing guidance for ports to strengthen their cybersecurity.

The agency says ports must address cybersecurity as a top priority in order to ensure their safety, security, compliance and commercial competitiveness, while unlocking the full capabilities of their digital transformation.

The report lists a set of security measures that port authorities and terminal operators can adopt to develop a security baseline including specifying the need to:

• Define a clear governance around cybersecurity at port level, involving all stakeholders involved in port operations.

• Enforce the technical cybersecurity basics, like network segregation, updates management, password hardening, segregation of rights, etc.

• Consider security by design in applications, especially as ports use many systems, some of which are opened to third parties for data exchange.

• Enforce detection and response capabilities at port level to react as fast as possible to any cyberattack before it impacts port operation, safety or security.