Houthis Release Propaganda Video Showing Multiple Attacks on Sounion

The militant Houthis continue to use the burning oil tanker Sounion for their propaganda while emphasizing their determination to stop all shipping associated with Israel. Today, the group is circulating a second video which appears to be a compilation of several efforts staged with the tanker and filmed for the propaganda effects.

Pictures appear to show fires already burning on the vessel but little other damage when the Houthis filmed themselves on the deck of Sounion and setting more charges. The French and EUNAVFOR both assert when the vessel was abandoned by the crew there were no visible fires. The early Houthi images show a few fires at the tanks as they set more explosives for dramatic effects.

Images also capture at least two holes in the starboard hull well above the waterline. Those are likely from the multiple attacks and caused the damage to the engine room which left the vessel disabled.

Today, EUNAVFOR Aspides again issued an update stating the vessel continues to burn but that it is anchored. The EU is believed to be supporting the planned salvage efforts while their public declaration was that the vessel’s owners were responsible for the salvage.

Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis issued a statement saying that various countries and Greece are participating in a significant diplomatic effort to prevent a potential environmental disaster. He said he had spoken with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia to “ensure the safest possible management of this issue.”

Multiple reports are saying that tugs appear to be standing by in the area while the arrangements are made. As happened with the attempted salvage of one of the bulkers attacked earlier in the year, the United States needs to grant a waiver because the tugs are sanctioned due to their activities supporting Iran.

Tugs Gladiator and Hercules are in the Gulf of Aden on standby to conduct the salvage of MT Sounion.



The plan calls for the Sounion to be towed to a safe port while the oil will be transferred to another tanker, according to a report from Bloomberg. Further, they are saying that Greek, French, and Italian warships operating as part of EUNAVFOR Aspides will escort the Sounion during the salvage operation and the Saudis will likely oversee the oil transfer.

The leader of the Houthi movement also released a video statement saying his forces had stormed the Sounion. He said they destroyed the cargo as retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza. Aspides continues to assert the tanker is not leaking while others in the region say there could be minor leaks while a major catastrophe has so far been avoided.

