Houthis Launch New Wave of Attacks but One Bomb Boat Fails to Explode

Vessels sailing in the Red Sea are reporting attacks today believed to have been launched by the Houthi rebels, but an apparent boat bomb failed to detonate and the attack was withdrawn. The UK Maritime Trade Organizations is placing its tally with today’s reports at a total of 101 incidents in 2024.

The master of a product tanker reported that the vessel was approached by three small blue and white colored boats while they were approximately 70 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah in the Red Sea. According to the reports, one of the vessels was unmanned and collided twice with the tanker without an explosion. The other two boats were manned and gunfire was exchanged between the boats and the security guards on the tanker before the boats withdrew.

The incident transpired over about 15 minutes with the tanker reporting it took protective measures. About two and a half hours later the same vessel reported a nearby missile explosion and then 45 minutes later two further explosions. The master told UKMTO that they were not injured and there was no damage to the vessel.

The vessel is being identified by UK-based digital solutions provider Vanguard as the Panama-flagged product tanker Bentley I (40,000 dwt). Vanguard reports and the Equasis database lists the vessel as being owned by Maritime Trading of Haifa, Israel. The tanker’s AIS signal is off but it last registered showing the vessel transiting the Suez Canal southbound on July 11 bound for China.

Several hours later another crude oil tanker reported damage in a similar position 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah. This vessel was impacted by an uncrewed surface vessel with the master telling UKMTO they experienced “some damage” on the port side along with light smoke. The vessel however was proceeding to its next port according to UKMTO.

Vanguard identifies this tanker as the Chios Lion (17,525 dwt). The vessel is Greek-owned and managed with Vanguard reporting ships from the same management company have recently called in Israel. Another one of the company’s vessels, Transworld Navigator, Vanguard reports was targeted four times between June 21 and 23.

UKMOT also received information on two additional explosions from a previous attack. The unidentified vessel was 15 nautical miles southwest of Mukha, Yemen on July 11 when there were two explosions about one hour apart.

The last attack the Houthis announced over the weekend was against the MSC Unific VI (63,200 dwt). The undated report said the vessel was in the Gulf of Aden when they launched missiles toward the ship. The Liberian-registered containership (5652 TEU) reported departing Djibouti on July 11.

U.S. Central Command continues to issue its daily updates reporting on Sunday the destruction of both aerial and surface drones. EUNAVFOR Aspides also reported on Sunday that the Greek frigate HS Prasa had observed a swarm of aerial drones while escorting a merchant ship. One of the drones was intercepted and the others withdrew.