Houthis Continue Targeting Tankers Damaging One and Claiming Second Attack



In the latest phase of the attacks on merchant ships, the Houthi militants continue to target tankers as well as vessels that they say are maintaining operations with Israel. They are claiming two new attacks, although only one has been reported to the UK Maritime Trade Operations.

The confirmed attack came against a product tanker Olympic Spirit (24,000 dwt) between October 9 to 10. The vessel was southbound in the Red Sea reporting it was bound for Oman when it came under attack. It was reported to be 70 miles southwest of Hodeidah when it was struck by an unknown projectile. There were reports of minor damage but no injuries to the crew.

The master reported a second attack about 40 minutes later with two additional projectiles which they said came close to the ship. It was followed by a third explosion later also close to the vessel. Some reports indicate the vessel was hit up to four times.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree released a statement later Thursday reporting that they had launched a total of 11 ballistic missiles and two drones at the tanker which he called an “American oil tanker.” He claimed the vessel was hit and severely damaged.

The Houthis are also claiming an attack in the Indian Ocean on a vessel they identified as St. John. It appears to be a Malta-registered containership (21,500 dwt) bound from Mogadishu, Somalia to Jebel Ali, Dubai. The claim said a missile had been fired at the vessel because it had entered an Israeli port. The vessel is managed from Greece.

The Houthis previously targeted the tanker Cordelia Moon hitting the vessel with a bomb boat and puncturing one of the ballast tanks. The ship however was able to proceed to Suez where it arrived on Sunday, October 6.

The highest profile tanker attack came just over 45 days ago when the Greek-owned Sounion was disabled and later sabotaged by the Houthis. Greece’s Ministry of Shipping told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that a total of 18 fires have been extinguished as of Sunday, October 6. She is reportedly now being towed by a Greek anchor handler vessel north to Suez where the oil will be transferred to another vessel.

The Houthis continue to threaten a total blockade of the waterways until the end of the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. They continue to say their targets are ships associated with Israel and American and British vessels in retaliation for the bombing of Houthi positions.