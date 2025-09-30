Houthis Announce “Sanctions” on Oil Majors and Tankers for U.S. Oil Exports



The Houthi militants in Yemen issued a statement saying that they are sanctioning many of the leading energy companies, the chief executives, and tankers for conducting exports of U.S. oil. The group did not make a specific threat but said its leadership had issued a ban on U.S. oil exports in May of this year.

In the statements emailed to Western media and posted online, the group lists a dozen major energy-oil companies and traders. It includes ExxonMobil, Chevron, Phillips 66, Marathon, Conoco, Valero, and more, along with the names of the CEOs of the companies. In the statement, the group said these companies are being sanctioned because of their “involvement in facilitating the export, re-export, transport, loading, purchase, or sale of U.S. crude oil, directly or indirectly, from U.S. ports. This includes ship-to-ship (STS) transfers - whether wholly or partially – and through third parties.”

One shipping company, Diamond S Shipping, is also on the group’s list of sanctioned companies.

In addition to the companies, the statement also singles out two crude oil tankers, both it says, are associated with Diamond S and are registered in the Marshall Islands. Both of the vessels were built in 2012 and are currently sailing to South America. The tankers named are the Seaways San Saba and the Seaways Brazos, each 159,000 dwt. The statement does not explain why these ships or Diamond S were specifically included.

In the past, the Houthis have singled out a few other shipping companies, but always charged that they were involved with Israel through investment or sending cargo to Israeli ports. They have continued to threaten the U.S. warships operating in the Red Sea area, but no direct targeting of U.S. vessels has been reported since the short-lived ceasefire earlier in the year and the U.S. bombardment of Houthi positions in Yemen.

Only a few commercial ships have been targeted in 2025, despite the continued threats. Most of the Houthi missile and drone attacks are being directed at Israel, prompting multiple bombing raids in retaliation from Israel.

