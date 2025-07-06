Attack on Bulker Signals Restart of Houthis' Red Sea Campaign

Yemen's Houthi rebels appear to have resumed their campaign of attacks on shipping after a long hiatus. This weekend, a Liberian-flagged bulker was attacked by small craft in the Red Sea, giving new justification for major ocean carriers' decision to continue to avoid the waterway.

On Saturday afternoon, the bulker Magic Seas was approached by about half a dozen small craft at a position about 51 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah. The personnel aboard these boats were carrying rocket-propelled grenades and small arms, and the armed security team aboard the bulker returned fire. An RPG reportedly hit the bridge, according to security consultancy Vanguard.

As of 1500 UTC on Saturday, the cargo was reportedly on fire, and the ship was taking on water. The crew was preparing to abandon ship, UKMTO reported.

The Greek owner of the Magic Seas, Allseas Marine, has at least three other vessels that have previously called in Israel. The Houthis have warned that they could attack the assets of shipowners who engage in business with Israeli shippers; the group's military activity has been subdued since the concerted American airstrike campaign earlier this year, and Houthi leadership agreed to cease fire on American vessels - but the Houthi threat against Israeli shipping interests was never withdrawn.

Separately, UKMTO warned Friday that another Israeli attack on previously-hit Houthi seaports could occur, and advised shipowners to "consider carefully whether the risk of ongoing navigation/operations in those areas remains judicious."