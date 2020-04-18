Holland America Line Commemorates 147th Anniversary

04-18-2020

Holland America Line commemorated its 147th anniversary on April 18, 2020.

Founded in 1873 as the Netherlands-American Steamship Company, the brand has welcomed more than 150 ships throughout the years. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and scheduled for delivery in late spring 2021.

The cruise line has paused its global operations through June 30, and there has only been one other time in company history that this happened. During World War II, all passenger voyages stopped, and ships were called to serve in the Allied war effort.

"It's important during these challenging times to still celebrate important milestones, and our 147th anniversary reminds us that Holland America Line has one of the deepest histories and richest legacies in the cruise industry," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We stand on a solid foundation built by those that came before us over nearly a century and a half, and just as they weathered uncertain times, we will as well. Holland America Line will be back taking guests around the world as soon as we can, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back on board."

Holland America Line was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world.