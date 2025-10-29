HMS Prince of Wales Approaches Suez Canal

The UK carrier strike group (CSG) led by HMS Prince of Wales (R09) is safely through the Bab el Mandeb and past the coastline controlled by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea, the transit having been conducted on October 26. The CSG is expected to pass through the Suez Canal on the evening of October 29.

Since completing joint training with the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea, the Royal Navy successfully put up a smokescreen around the whereabouts of the CSG, giving out that the CSG was involved in Exercise Bahr Guardian - about which no details were published, but which may have entailed final work-up training for the Red Sea transit.

For part of the scheduled exercise activity, the carrier and its escorts were however tied up and seen alongside on October 21 in the port of Duqm, leaving the next day.

HMS Prince of Wales alongside in Duqm on October 21, with six other warships tied up further south (Sentinel-2)

The operation to transit the southern Red Sea will probably transpire to have been the most hazardous phase of the CSG's nine month deployment, particularly as having made the same transit (but in the opposite direction) back in June, the Houthis who might wish to threaten passage would know what to expect. A planning team from the UK's joint headquarters at Northwood helped plan a coordinated air and sea contingency operation to ensure that the passage went ahead without incident, with potential threats monitored and neutralized. This entailed deployment of extra surveillance assets, and also the mobilization of diplomatic support to secure assistance from parties who could assist.

At the time of the transit, the ever-acute MT Anderson observed that the US Navy presence in the Red Sea was at a minimum, with only the Arleigh Burke Class destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) on hand. The USS Forrest Sherman is likely to have assisted with provision of anti-drone and missile cover during the transit.

????????????Refueling Reality: Six Port Calls Confirm Jeddah as the Red Sea Lifeline for USN Warships



The lone U.S. destroyer in the Red Sea, USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), has been spotted 6 times in the last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia—a clear hub for replenishment.



The frequent… pic.twitter.com/CoVWVXVnFU — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) October 27, 2025

In recent days, the Norwegian Nansen Class frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen (F311) as its most constant allied member has been operating as part of the CSG, as has the Japanese Murasame Class destroyer JS Akebono (F108) on an unusually far-distant deployment from home. Other ships in company are the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless (D33) and the Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond (F239). According to @UKForcesTracker, the fleet resupply ship RFA Tidespring (A136) is already in the Mediterranean. Which ships now make up the CSG should become clear following its transit of the Suez Canal.

Once through the Suez Canal, the CSG is scheduled to conduct Exercise Falcon Strike 25, involving joint air operations training with Harrier aircraft of the Italian Navy.