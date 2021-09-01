HMM and Unions Continue Tense Negotiations as Strike Deadline Passes

Demonstrations have begun aboard HMM ships in port (HMM file photo)

The management of HMM and its unions remain in tense negotiations trying to find a solution to avert a crippling strike both by the shipping line’s shipboard crews and now its shoreside workers. Korean media reports indicate that government officials have been attempting to broker an agreement, but after nearly nine hours of talks on September 1, no agreement was reached. The talks were resuming on Thursday, September 2, with the unions postponing a planned press conference to reiterate their grievances.

At issue is the union’s demand after years of forgoing wage increases due to the company’s financial troubles that they should receive immediate 25 percent increases and bonuses. The company reportedly offered more modest eight percent increases and wanted to phase them in as opposed to becoming immediately effective. The company also offered smaller bonuses equivalent to six months’ wages. In mid-August after three rounds of negotiations, including mediation by the National Labor Relations Commission, the sides remained at an impasse and the union said all of its members were prepared to submit their resignations to HMM.

The situation became more complicated on August 30, when the union representing the shoreside employees also voted to strike. Reports indicate that as many as 755 unionized office employees were prepared to also walk off the job. The unions representing the seafarers and office workers were seeking to form a joint committee to manage the labor discussions.

The CEO of HMM personally convened the talks on September 1 saying that they were also in consultation with the Korea Development Bank, the government-run institution which is also the largest holder of HMM’s debt. It has been suggested in the media that KDB might draw up a provisional agreement and present it to both sides. Concerned that the strike would devastate the Korean economy, there have also been calls for the president of Korea to personally intervene in the negotiations.

The union told media outlets that it had offered significant concessions to management in a forward-looking approach but it had not been accepted.

To further call attention to the tense negotiations, Haewon union members also staged a “placard and picket demonstration” aboard the HMM vessels Hyundai Brave and HMM Rotterdam. Wednesday night, the National Shipping Labor Union Council and other Korean shipping lines also staged a solidarity demonstration. Korean ships docked in the Pusan port all sounded their horns in unison to support Haewon. The union also announced that it would conduct an eight-hour demonstration on Thursday morning aboard the HMM Gdansko, timed to coincide with the resumption of the talks.

Industry analysts have said that beyond the impact to Korea where HMM transports most of the country’s imports, the global shipping community would be impacted by a strike. They warned of further disruptions that would only increase the pressures on container shipping especially in the wake of the recent shutdown of the container terminal in China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan port.

