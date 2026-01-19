HMM and HD Hyundai's Avikus Sign Landmark Deal for Autonomous Navigation



In what is being called the largest single supply contract for autonomous navigation solutions, HMM and HD Hyundai’s specialized autonomous navigation subsidiary, Avikus, plan to roll out a second-generation technology on 40 of HMM’s vessels. The companies are calling the deal a milestone in the commercialization of the technology, moving it beyond the demonstration phase.

HMM reports it will initially deploy autonomous navigation solutions on 40 of its vessels. It also has entered into an understanding with Avikus and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering for a joint research and technical cooperation to further advance autonomous navigation.

Avikus reports it becomes the first company in the industry to surpass agreements for 100 units to be supplied to large-scale commercial vessels. The first of the technology is being installed mostly through retrofits, although they anticipate incorporating it into newbuilds.

“This landmark contract with HMM marks a definitive shift as autonomous navigation moves from technical validation into the era of large-scale commercialization,” said Jay H. Kang, CEO of Avikus. “By surpassing the 100-vessel milestone through this deepened collaboration with HMM, we are not just demonstrating a technology; we are delivering a proven commercial standard that enhances the economic and operational competitiveness of the global fleet.”

The company highlights that its technology is Level 2 automation unlike existing navigation support systems, which focus on recognition and judgment. The Avikus technology is based on AI to fully control the vessel’s navigation.

They report the system sets optimal routes and navigates without crew intervention. As part of this, it maintains optimal speed to maximize fuel savings and operational efficiency. The AI component provides real-time situation awareness.

The industry continues to look to the AI-based technology to help address challenges ranging from a lack of crew or the issues of fatigue and such which reduce crew’s effectiveness and judgment in challenging situations.

The technology is advancing rapid with a number of vessels already undergoing trials and moving toward class society acceptance. At the same time, the industry looks to the class societies and the IMO to put in place the regulatory structure to integrate autonomous navigation into all sectors of shipping.

