Hendrik Bruhns Takes the Helm at HEC

U.S.-based maritime consultancy Herbert Engineering Corp. (HEC ) has appointed longtime executive Hendrik Bruhns as its new president.

Bruhns succeeds Spencer Schilling, and his appointment took effect on July 1. Spencer, who has worked for HEC for 38 years - 14 of them as president - said that he is happy to pass the torch to the next generation. Spencer will remain as a member of the company's board and will still be active in the business to help Bruhns through the transition.

"I have been privileged to work with a very talented team here at HEC and our wonderful clients trusted us with interesting and challenging work. We have capable and experienced staff and Hendrik is the perfect person to lead this group into a very exciting future and a continuation of the HEC legacy," Schilling said.

Hendrik Bruhns is a trained naval architect and he previously served as the president of HEC's affiliated maritime software firm, Herbert-ABS Software Solutions. At Herbert-ABS, he was responsible for all aspects of marketing and operations, and he improved the customer experience, reinforced the organization's financial strength and guided investment in new digital capabilities. He has also served on the HEC board since 2009, as well as voluntary positions on multiple IMO delegations.

Bruhns started his professional career at MEC Marine Equipment & Consulting, working on container cell guides and lashing equipment. Later he joined the Stability Department of Germanischer Lloyd, rising to department head. From 2002-2008, he oversaw planning, approval, coordination and implementation of ship safety and environmental protection projects, particularly intact and damage stability, ballast water management, fuel tank protection and collision strength.

Bruhns’ focus will be the continuation of HEC’s offerings in naval architecture, consulting services for ship design and vessel acquisition, structural and ship stability analysis, and risk-and-repair assessments. He will also continue to serve Herbert-ABS Software Solutions as board director, and he will support its newly-appointed president, Michael Newton.

"The success of Herbert Engineering Corp. is due to the work culture driven by employee ownership, combined with the mentorship of its up-and-coming talent. These knowledge-sharing investments ensure the success of next-generation leaders," said Bruhns. "A strong regulatory knowledge in interpreting regulations and guidelines is another pivotal HEC strength.”