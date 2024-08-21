Haugesund Switches to Zeabuz for New Autonomous Ferry



The municipality of Haugesund has switched to a different technology provider for its electric autonomous ferry project, which will connect the city center to a cluster of nearby islands. The new technology consortium includes top Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten, autonomous-ferry firm Zeabuz, and system integrator SEAM.

"Competence and experience are the main keys to success with such an innovation project. When there were changes in the project that made it possible for us to bring in more players, we chose the three who we believe have the most expertise and experience in this area in Norway," said project manager Veronica Charlotte Haugan.

Last year, Haugesund's city council entered into a funding arrangement with a different group of companies to start a ferry service with a battery-electric, autonomous-capable vessel. The small ferry would have capacity for 50 passengers, and would run on a short harbor route connecting the city center to nearby islands.

At first, a new Oslo-based autonomous systems startup was selected as vessel builder and operator. However, this firm's first ferry encountered technical difficulties soon after it entered service in Fredrikstad, according to local news outlet Fredrikstad-Blad.

Haugesund city council has now selected a different ferry technology provider, Zeabuz, the company that built the world's first autonomous ferry for the city of Stockholm. The operator will be Torghatten, Norway's largest ferry company.

"The new partners in the project are internationally recognized players who have previously carried out ground-breaking innovation projects in the field," said Ole Bernt Thorbjørnsen, municipal director for Haugesund. "We are now working towards the goal of having the boat in test operation in autumn 2025. This timeframe gives us the opportunity to deliver a full-fledged, safe and reliable service together with our existing and new partners."

The city's leaders are looking forward to beginning operations with the new vessel. It will be the first autonomous ferry in the world to connect more than two points in a route, and it will restart a long-missing public connection to the island of Vibrandsoy, just 500 feet from the city's main ferry dock.

"The city boat project will help make Vibrandsoy accessible to everyone, strengthen the city's maritime identity, and give residents and tourists easy, environmentally friendly access to a fantastic recreation area," said Annette Saether, head of business for Haugesund municipality.