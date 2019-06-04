Hapag-Lloyd Introduces “LIVE”

By MarEx 2019-06-04 19:18:21

Hapag-Lloyd is introducing its new real-time container monitoring program “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE.” In an initial step, the company is equipping its entire reefer fleet of some 100,000 containers to offer real-time GPS location, temperature information and power-off alerts.

Hapag-Lloyd intends to develop commercial products in close cooperation with its customers in order to adapt the solution even further, and features will be gradually released for use as the entire reefer fleet is being outfitted.

The smart reefer solution, which leverages the latest loT technology, has been developed by Globe Tracker, a supplier of supply-chain visibility solutions. The telecommunications experts T-Mobile Austria as part of Deutsche Telekom Group and Ericsson will also be supporting the project by providing global connectivity and IoT infrastructure for seamless integration into existing Hapag-Lloyd software and services.

“Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” features may also be made available upon request to dry container customers.

Earlier this year, A.P. Moller – Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC and Ocean Network Express officially established the Digital Container Shipping Association. The association immediately started working on driving standardization, digitalization and interoperability. One of the first projects is focusing on standards to overcome the lack of a common foundation for technical interfaces and data. Additionally, the association is creating an industry blueprint for processes. The work undertaken will be for the benefit of the entire industry, as all standards will be openly published.