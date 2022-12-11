[Updated] Hanwha Group Closes in on World's Third-Biggest Shipyard

According to industry insiders, Hanwha Group will sign a contract to acquire Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) this week. Hanwha, South Korea's seventh largest conglomerate, is expected to buy a 49.3 percent stake and management rights in the world's third-largest shipbuilder at an estimated $1.5 billion. It has recently completed its due diligence and initiated a final legal review.

DSME has grown into the world's premium shipbuilding and offshore contractor specializing in building offshore platforms, drilling rigs, FPSO/FPUs, submarines, and destroyers. The shipyard, which spans an area of 4.9 million square meters, encompasses the world's largest dock with a million-ton capacity and is optimized for building high-tech motor vessels using cutting-edge equipment, including a 900-ton goliath crane.

The preliminary agreement was signed in September. Since then, the group has conducted a six-week due diligence on DSME. Nothing out of the ordinary has been found during the review, and the sale price is expected to remain unchanged at $1.5 billion.

With the acquisition of the shipbuilder, Hanwha Group will be able to diversify its business portfolio to shipbuilding, adding to solar energy, civil defense, and finance. As a result, it is reported that the group's total assets will increase to more than $69 billion.

