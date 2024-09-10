Gulf Coast Shuts Down Oil Production Ahead of Hurricane Francine

As Hurricane Francine barrels towards the coast of Louisiana, state and federal leaders have declared a state of emergency, and evacuations are under way for affected communities. Oil and gas operators in the busy waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico have shut down about a quarter of offshore production in the region and evacuated multiple production platforms.

As of Tuesday night, Francine was located about 300 miles off Morgan City and headed northeast at about 8 knots. Its sustained wind speed was about 65 knots, rising to winds of 80 knots before making landfall at about 1900 hours Wednesday. The storm's trajectory should take it near Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The storm has already had a major effect on oil and gas production. About 400,000 barrels per day of output has been shut in across 130 production platforms, and these facilities have been evacuated for safety, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Additionally, the ports of Morgan City and Houma have closed in advance of the storm. Port Fourchon, the hub of the U.S. offshore support vessel industry, remains open with a voluntary evacuation recommendation.

The impact could be significant, though kAccuWeather is forecasting 10-15 feet of storm surge along the Louisiana coast where Francine makes landfall on Wednesday evening. Flash flooding is likely inland, with forecast of 8-12 inches of rainfall expected. Both estimates are higher than the predictions of the National Hurricane Center.

NOAA predicts above-average hurricane activity this year due to high water temperatures in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. Two more tropical disturbances are currently tracking west across the central Atlantic, bound for the Caribbean.