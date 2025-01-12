Grounded Bulker Safely Refloated in Delaware River

The grounded self-unloader Algoma Verity has been refloated and safely moved to a nearby berth, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Sunday.

At about 1130 hours Sunday morning, Algoma Verity was refloated on a rising tide, and she is now moored at Tioga Marine Terminal in Philadelphia. Coast Guard officers, salvors and representatives from the owner remain aboard to monitor the situation and continue an investigation into the cause of the casualty.

“The on-scene personnel demonstrated exceptional initiative in a very dynamic environment,” said Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, captain of the port and commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “The vessel is now well out of the channel, but we still have work to do to get the Algoma Verity safely out of the port. We are thankful for the flexibility of all our port partners as we work to protect public safety, the marine environment, and commerce.”

As a precautionary measure, the Coast Guard has set up a revised safety zone extending 100 yards upriver and downriver from the Tioga Marine Terminal.

On Wednesday night, Algoma Verity was northbound from the Port of Philadelphia with a cargo of 45,000 tonnes of salt, bound upriver for a terminal in Bucks County. In windy conditions, she went aground outside the main shipping channel in a bend just north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. The pilot of the 50,000 dwt self-unloader notified the Coast Guard of the incident at 1830 hours Wednesday, prompting an emergency response.

The vessel sustained tank damage in four ballast tanks and one empty fuel tank, according to the Coast Guard. No pollution or injuries have been reported, and an investigation into the cause of the casualty is under way.