Greek Unions Call Strike After Seafarer is Killed as Ferry Unloads



The Panhellenic Seaman’s Federation and other unions in Greece are demanding an investigation and better enforcement of safety regulations after a seafarer was killed as a ferry was unloading overnight in Patras. The unions called for a rally and 24-hour strike starting Friday, April 25, asserting that safety regulations are being repeatedly violated and ignored by the authorities.

The ferry AF Claudia (24,418 gross tons) docked at the port of Patras at 22:50 on Thursday, April 24, completing the approximately 32-hour run from Venice to Patras with a stop in Igoumenitsa. Built in 2001 and registered in Italy, the RoRo ferry can accommodate up to 950 passengers and has a 2,044 linear meter garage that can handle approximately 100 vehicles.

The ferry is owned by Italy’s Adria Ferries. It is operated under charter to Greece’s Attica Group. It is operating for the SuperFast Ferry brand.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, a truck was backing up on the vessel’s ramp when its trailer struck a 47-year-old female seafarer which Attica Group said was working on the vessel’s hotel department. She was fatally injured by the truck with the police reporting the driver has been detained. The ferry remained in Patras on Friday.

Attica Group issued a brief statement expressing condolences for the loss early on Friday morning of the crewmember. The Greek Maritime Accident Investigation Service (ELYDNA) reported it was sending a team to Patras to investigate the cause of the tragic incident.

Media reports are highlighting that the Patras Labour Center had earlier this month issued a warning of “grave risk” for the safety of crew and passengers as well as ships. They contend that safety is in danger during loading and unloading and as vessels arrive and depart ports. Reports assert there is a poor safety record for the ferries operating on the routes between Italy and Greece.

The unions called for a rally starting at 18:30 today, Friday, April 25, and for a 24-hour strike beginning at 19:00 today till Saturday, April 26 at 19:00. It comes as the summer tourist season begins in Greece.

A strike had previously been planned for May 1. The unions announced another rally planned for next Thursday preceding the start of that strike. The union was planning to use the May Day event to highlight working conditions in its ongoing protests. It also staged a one-day strike on April 9 as part of its demands for better wages and working conditions.

Greece’s Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Vassilis Kikilias wrote his condolences on social media. He said it was important to never forget that seafarers face danger every day at sea and their protection and safety must always come first.