Greek Dockers Set Up Blockade to Halt Shipment of Ammunition to Israel

On Thursday, dockers at the port of Piraeus blocked the shipment of one container of ammunition bound for Israel, showing their objections to the ongoing Israeli operation in Gaza.

The Dockworkers Union of Piraeus put out a call Thursday for members to gather at the port and protest the arrival of a truck allegedly carrying about 20 tonnes of ammunition for Israeli users. The union said that it objects to Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, and allowing the cargo to pass could "turn the workers and residents of Piraeus into a target for retaliation" from Israel's enemies.

"We call on the workers in the port and throughout Piraeus, the unions, the EKP, the youth to contribute with their presence so that we can stop the transfer of weapons," the union said. "It is the moment to shout that we will not allow the port of Piraeus to become a base of war."

The workers set up a blockade outside of the container terminal on Thursday night and stalled the truck's progress. As of Friday, the truck and container remained under port authority protection, and an arrest warrant has been issued for one leader from the Dockworkers' Union, according to Reuters.

China Cosco's local terminal operations arm, Piraeus Container Terminal, said in a statement that it had to handle the container because of the terms of its concession contract for port operations. The company noted that the blockade was located on a public street outside the terminal.

It was the latest in a long series of protests targeting Israel-bound weaponry and ammunition. The most prominent case may be the persistent and ongoing campaign against the tweendecker Kathrin, an 8,000 dwt freighter believed to be carrying eight containers of RDX explosives bound for Israel. En route from Vietnam, Kathrin was refused berthing rights in Namibia, Montenegro and Malta after antiwar activists petitioned local port authorities. As of Friday, Kathrin was still anchored off Malta.