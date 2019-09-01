Grandeur of the Seas Returns to Port with Engine Trouble

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-01 18:33:20

Royal Caribbean has aborted a five-day cruise to Bermuda on Grandeur of the Seas, with the vessel returning to Baltimore with engine trouble.

The vessel departed on Saturday, and passengers were advised later that day that the cruise was canceled. Due to “a technical issue” with one engine, the vessel would not have been able to spend much time in Bermuda.

Royal Caribbean spokeswoman Melissa Charbonneau said in a statement on Saturday: "We understand this is an unfortunate inconvenience for our guests and sincerely apologize for the interruption in their travel plans.”

Royal Caribbean announced updates to a number of Caribbean sailings in order to avoid the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The news comes after Royal Caribbean altered a number of itineraries for vessels in the region as a result of Hurricane Dorian. For example, the August 30 sailings of Navigator of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas were extended and will return to Miami on September 4, instead of September 2. The vessels will visit Nassau and Cozumel. The September 2 sailings of the vessels have been shortened as a result.

