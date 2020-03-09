Grand Princess Heads for Berth in Oakland

California National Guard helicopter prepares to deliver COVID-19 test kits to Grand Princess, March 6 (California National Guard) By The Maritime Executive 03-09-2020 01:55:00

On Monday, the quarantined cruise ship Grand Princess is set to dock at the port of Oakland, California in order to disembark her passengers. 21 out of the 3,500 people on board tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 last week, and federal and state officials are making arrangements to bring all passengers off the ship for a shoreside quarantine.

The majority of those who have tested positive to date on board Grand Princess are crewmembers, not passengers, but as of Monday the ship's crew has not been given affirmative permission to disembark in the United States. "Once disembarkation of the guests is completed, the crew will remain onboard and Grand Princess will depart from San Francisco bay. Plans for a crew quarantine are still being determined," said Princess Cruise Line in a statement.

Priority for disembarkation will be given to guests "with more urgent medical needs," according to a shipboard loudspeaker message relayed on Twitter (below).

The disembarkation process begins on the #GrandPrincess pic.twitter.com/ehr38TRv0u — Keane Li (@keaneli) March 9, 2020

Two guests have already been disembarked from the vessel for medical reasons unrelated to COVID-19. Passenger medevacs are a routine operation for cruise vessels.

The U.S. Coast Guard carried out the second medevac on Sunday using the small cutter USCGC Tern. The service was notified by the ship’s captain that a man in his early 60s with a non-COVID-19 medical emergency needed medical treatment. The duty flight surgeon and the CDC recommended that the passenger should be medevaced from Grand Princess.

On the outbound trip, Tern delivered medical supplies and seven people from the California Department of Health and Human Services to the vessel. The HHS medical team is assessing the medical status of passengers and crew ahead of the ship’s arrival.

As of 1100 hours Monday, the Grand Princess was approaching the Golden Gate Bridge, according to AIS data.