Google Signs Power Agreement with Shell Extending Life of Dutch Wind Farm

Google, which is expanding its use of renewable power for its operations, is reporting that its latest power agreement will be the first time a corporate power purchase agreement has extended the lifespan of an offshore wind farm. Google has entered into a power purchase agreement with Shell for the nearly 20-year-old Egmond aan Zee offshore wind farm taking up 100 percent of the site’s 108 MW capacity.

Egmond aan Zee was built as part of the NoordzeeWind joint venture with Vattenfall with Shell controlling a 50 percent share. The wind farm located approximately six miles from the coast began production in 2007 becoming the first large-scale commercial offshore wind farm to be built in the Dutch North Sea. Shell acquired full ownership of the wind farm in 2021.

Google’s newest power purchase agreement for the site will permit Shell to extend the lifespan of the offshore wind farm by at least four years beyond its original decommissioning date. According to Google, it permit enabled Shell to pursue permit extensions and invest in crucial upgrades.

Shell NoordzeeWind will be the first offshore wind farm to undergo a life extension in the Netherlands. Google says that it believes it is also the first that faced decommissioning and permit expirations, but will be extended through the corporate PPA.

To date, Google reports it has supported over 1 gigawatt of clean energy generation capacity in the Netherlands through PPAs. This investment in offshore wind reflects Google’s broader commitment to employ renewable energy. It hopes this effort will inspire similar partnerships giving new life to clean energy assets facing retirement.

At the beginning of 2024, Goggle reported adding over 700 MW of renewable energy agreements in Europe, including in Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and Poland. This included agreements with Shell and with Eneco, owners of the Crosswind & Ecowende joint ventures. Google said it would support 478 megawatts of carbon-free energy capacity with two new-to-the-grid offshore wind farms: HKN V and HKW VI.

Google last month also signed its first power purchase agreement for offshore wind energy in Taiwan and the Asia Pacific region. Google has committed to purchase renewable energy from the Fengmiao I offshore wind project being developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and due to begin generation in 2027.