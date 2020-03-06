Good Samaritan Vessel Rescues Three Fishermen from Capsized Trawler

Antares (file image courtesy Armement Montassine / Facebook) By The Maritime Executive 03-04-2020 05:40:26

On Tuesday, the crew of the French trawler La Rose des Vents rescued three fishermen from another trawler that capsized just off Le Havre.

At about 1245 hours Tuesday, the Regional Operational Center for Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) Jobourg received an alert from the trawler La Rose des Vents (Compass Rose) reporting that the fishing vessel Antarès had capsized just off Cap de la Heve, a cape northwest of the port of Le Havre.

CROSS Jobourg relayed the mayday message and engaged a rescue helicopter, as well as the volunteer lifeboat Notre-Dame du Port out of Honfleur, operated by the Société Nationale de Sauvetage en Mer (SNSM).

Minutes later, the three crew members of the capsized fishing vessel were picked up by La Rose des Vents. The motor lifeboat rendezvoused with the good samaritan vessel and collected the survivors, along with the Antarès' life raft and distress beacon.

About one hour after the rescue, the Antarès sank. The coastal maritime surveillance speedboat Esteron was dispatched to monitor the the wreck site, and so far no pollution has been detected.

Conditions on scene at the time of the casualty were mild, with good visibility, winds of about eight knots and waves of about three feet, according to CROSS Jobourg.