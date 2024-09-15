Germany Sends Warship Through Taiwan Strait for First Time in Decades

For the first time in more than two decades, Germany's navy has dispatched a warship through the Taiwan Strait, challenging China's claim of control over the 100-mile-wide waterway.

The frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg and support ship Frankfurt am Main passed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense said on Friday. The situation remained normal, with typical levels of Chinese military activity, the ministry said.

Germany's Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, said Friday that the transit was simply a continuation of German policy on freedom of navigation. "International waters are international waters," he said. "It is the shortest and, given the weather conditions, also the safest route."

Five allied navies conduct recurring transits of the Taiwan Strait, and the U.S. Navy is by far the most frequent, averaging roughly one advertised passage per month. China's PLA Navy assigns warships to shadow these transits, and the Chinese government typically pushes back with statements of opposition.

"We respect countries’ right to navigation in relevant waters in accordance with China’s laws and international law, including UNCLOS," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Friday. "But we firmly oppose any act of provocation under the pretext of freedom of navigation that harms China’s sovereignty and security."

"The German side's behavior increases security risks and sends incorrect signals," Chinese military spokesperson Li Xi added in a statement.

However, the transit received a welcome from opponents of China's expansive maritime claims.

"Germany’s actions are to be commended. Advertising the transit reinforces value of countries taking actions that push back against China’s unilateral determinations, while upholding the importance of freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific," said Joe Keary, a senior analyst at ASPI.

The mission is also a vindication for the Baden-Wuerttemberg. The first-in-class vessel was overweight at completion, and Germany's defense procurement agency refused to take delivery - the first time in German history that a contracted newbuild was sent back to the shipyard. After changes and improvements, the vessel was commissioned into service in 2019. She reached full operational capability in 2023 and is now on her first global deployment.