Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Over Russian Invasion in Eastern Ukraine

Final weld on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (Gazprom)

On Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin moved military assets into separatist-controlled areas of Eastern Ukraine, the German government announced that it would halt the operation of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to penalize Moscow for a "grave breach" of international law. The decision followed consultations with the Biden administration, which has recently threatened to stop Nord Stream 2 on its own.

If it had been activated, Nord Stream 2 would have added another two trillion cubic feet of natural gas export capacity per year for state-controlled Russian energy company Gazprom. The decision to halt Nord Stream 2 does not cut off Russian gas sales to Europe entirely: the original Nord Stream subsea pipeline remains in operation, along with the shoreside networks that carry gas from Gazprom to customers in northern Europe.

Western politicians and defense analysts have long warned that Nord Stream 2 would give Russia a free hand to threaten Ukraine without disrupting its gas-export business to Europe. By routeing gas volumes under the Baltic, away from the territory of its Eastern European neighbors, Moscow could continue to earn revenue on EU gas exports - even if it begins a new conflict on its southern border. The Kremlin would also have the freedom to cut off gas supplies to non-cooperative governments in Kiev or Warsaw without affecting downstream customers in Germany.

Nord Stream 2 was physically completed last year, defying lightly-enforced U.S. sanctions on the project. During the final months of construction, the Biden administration waived congressionally-mandated sanctions on Nord Stream 2's developer in order maintain good relations with the government of Germany, which (at the time) strongly supported the pipeline's construction. Germany gets more than half of its natural gas supply from Russia, and it stood to benefit economically from Nord Stream 2. At the time, the White House limited its sanctions enforcement efforts to small Russian firms and vessels, effectively allowing pipeline construction to proceed.

Russia's military buildup on the borders of Ukraine accelerated shortly after Nord Stream 2's completion, and the Russian Army now has a force of up to 190,000 troops - fully equipped with armor, artillery and air support - staged and ready for a range of contingencies, up to the potential dissolution of the Ukrainian state. The U.S. government has evacuated all diplomatic staff from Ukraine, and it has publicly warned that Russia has plans for a full-scale invasion.

Though Moscow denies that it has any plans to invade, it has progressively strengthened its military forces along Ukraine's borders - even while claiming to draw them down. In the past, Russian leadership has expressed the view that Ukraine is not a legitimate nation, but rather an inherent part of the Russian state.

In an extended speech Monday night, Putin doubled down on that theme.

"Ukraine is the result of the Bolsheviks’ policy [of semi-autonomous regions] and can be rightfully called 'Vladimir Lenin’s Ukraine.' He was its creator and architect," said Putin. "It should be noted that Ukraine actually never had stable traditions of real statehood. And, therefore, in 1991 [after the collapse of the Soviet Union] it opted for mindlessly emulating foreign models, which have no relation to history or Ukrainian realities."