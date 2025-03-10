German Strikes to Close Kiel Canal and Impact Port of Hamburg



Germany’s trade union Ver.di Nord (United Services Union) is launching a broad and escalating strike in Northern Germany this week which will close the Kiel Canal and impact parts of the Port of Hamburg. Officials are warning even after the three-day strike there are expected to be lasting repercussions and delays.

A vital waterway for short sea and feeder shipping in the Baltic region, the Kiel Canal was due to close Monday evening, March 10, and will remain closed through the day shift on Thursday, March 13. Ships have been ordered to clear the canal with no new shipping being permitted to enter the canal for most of the day on Monday to provide time for ships to clear the waterway. The gates at both ends of the canal were due to be closed by 2200 Monday evening.

“Nothing will be moving,” warned a spokesperson for Ver.di. “No ships will be able to go in or out.” In addition, the spokesperson said, “Ver.di has called on the employees of the Waterways and Shipping Office to go on a warning strike so that the federal government can also feel the effects.”

The so-called warning strike is a short-term, limited action by the union under German law. It is done to call attention to their cause which in this case is contract negotiations for public service employees. Announcing the strike, the union lamented that offers had not been put forth ahead of the negotiations. The next round of contract talks is scheduled for March 14-16.

The union says wants the terms of the new contract to help to increase the attractiveness of jobs in the public sector, combat staff shortages and reduce the burden on employees. Ver.di is demanding a pay increase of eight percent in total, but at least 350 euros per month. They are also demanding higher bonuses for stressful shift work, three additional days off, and a new type of "my time account" to give employees more time independence.

The new round of strikes began over the weekend with reports that all 13 of the country’s major airports would be going on strike. The Hamburg Airport is reported to have already closed as of Sunday during an unannounced strike.

Ver.di is calling for theatres, daycare centers, and public swimming pools to close, garbage collection to be suspended, and most municipal services to be halted. The scope of the strike is set to increase daily.

The Kiel Canal calls itself “the world’s most frequented artificial waterway.” It provides a direct route between the North Sea and the Baltic, reducing the trip by 260 nautical miles which equates to saving 14 to 18 hours of transit time. The canal is approximately 50 nautical miles and takes six to eight hours to transit. Ships will either have to wait for it to reopen or make the trip around Denmark in the congested sea lanes.

“After reopening, major delays should be expected for all west- and eastbound traffic heading towards the Kiel Canal. The period of congestion cannot be predicted, as it will depend on the volume of ships waiting to transit,” ship agency and logistics company GAC Group warned customers in an alert.

The local branch of Ver.di is calling on employees at the Port of Hamburg to join this week’s action. The port is already warning of anticipated delays noting that one in three containers handled in Hamburg passes through the canal.