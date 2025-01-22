Galaxy Leader Crew Released After 14 Months Captivity by Houthis



The governing body of the Houthi movement released a statement first reported by Al Masirah TV confirming the crew of the car carrier Galaxy Leader has been released. The crew was held for nearly 14 months by the Houthis which said it was “port of the battle to support Gaza.”

The Supreme Political Council issued a brief statement today, January 22, announcing the release which had been rumored as imminent in recent days. According to the statement, the release came after “communication” with the Hamas movement in Gaza and efforts by negotiators in Oman.

The Houthis said the release “comes in support of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.” The rebels committed to supporting the truce negotiated by Oman, Egypt, and the United States but warned any violations could prompt further attacks. The Houthis released a statement on Sunday, January 19 saying they would permit the passage of foreign vessels in the Red Sea while continuing to target ships linked to Israel.

Al Masirah TV released images of the crew reportedly during the handover to representatives from Oman. The crew consists of 25 people from the Philippines, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Mexico. It is believed the crew will travel to Oman but no details were announced on the repatriation.

The Galaxy Leader was the first vessel attacked by the Houthis with their forces boarding the car carrier on November 19, 2023, while it was under charter to Japan’s NYK and sailing without cargo to India. The Houthis cited the Israeli-linked ownership interests of the ship's commercial operator, UK-based Ray Car Carriers, as the reason for the seizure of the vessel and its crew. The vessel was diverted to an anchorage near Hodeidah, Yemen where it became a public spectacle including a visit by the Houthi military to “welcome the crew to Yemen.”

The Philippines and other nations as well as the IMO and other shipping organizations made repeated appeals for the release of the crew. They highlight their nationalities while saying the crew had no direct involvement in the conflict. The Philippines which had the majority of the crewmembers aboard the vessel repeatedly said the situation was complicated by “politics” warning it was likely to be a drawn-out process for the crew’s release.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez immediately released a statement today saying, “This is a moment of profound relief for all of us - not only for the crew and their families, but also to the wider maritime community... Today’s breakthrough is a testament to the power of collective diplomacy and dialogue, recognizing that innocent seafarers must not become collateral victims in wider geopolitical tensions.”

The Galaxy Leader (17,127 dwt) was built in 2002. The vessel is registered in the Bahamas. Today’s statement made no mention of the release of the vessel.

