Funnel Fire on Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship After Possible Lightning Stike

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Freedom experienced a funnel fire while the cruise ship was at sea in the Bahamas on March 23. The cruise line issued a brief statement reporting that there were no injuries and that the ship was operating normally while the cause of the fire was being investigated.

The 110,000 gross ton cruise ship is sailing on a 4-night cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida to the Bahamas and was at sea today after canceling a call at the corporation’s private port called Princess Cays near Eleuthera in the Bahamas. The cruise line and passengers said stormy weather and rough seas had caused the cancelation of the port call.

The fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. local time. Some passengers are saying it appeared after the cruise ship suffered a lightning strike. Passengers are writing online that they heard a loud, startling boom from the storm and then saw the fire. Carnival said it was aware of those reports and investigating the cause.

The fire was burning on the port wing of the ship’s funnel commonly referred to as the “whale tail” due to its shape. The captain warned the passengers and asked them to remain off the outside decks and away from their balconies while the fire teams were activated. The ship, which has a capacity of more than 3,700 passengers and 1,150 crew, was approximately 20 miles off Eleuthera when the fire was reported.

Carnival said that the captain also turned the vessel and headed into nearby rain storms “to maximize the efforts to put out the fire.” The fire was reported extinguished after approximately two hours. A portion of the funnel’s wing has fallen onto the open deck.

From Stormy Lee: “Tail on fire on Carnival Freedom. We were headed toward Freeport but it has now turned around headed back toward Princess Cays Bahamas”



The fire has been extinguished and the passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/fe1yipiq5Z — James Spann (@spann) March 23, 2024

The cruise ship has resumed course to its next port, Freeport on Grand Bahama, where it is expected on Sunday morning. The ship is due to return to Port Canaveral on Monday and currently, Carnival is reporting it does not expect any impact on the next voyage.