Full Steam Ahead for Posidonia 2022

Melina Travlou, president of the Hellenic Shipowners Association (Posidonia Events)

The Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition will be held from June 6-10 at the Athens’ Metropolitan Exhibition Centre. 1,929 companies from 88 countries will exhibit their products and services during the event, which is expected to draw more than 18,000 international visitors.

A program of 68 conferences and seminars will run in parallel to offer delegates access to information and knowledge from shipping industry executives, regulators and government officials from around the world. 10 vice presidents and ministers of maritime nations, as well as the EU’s Commissioner for Transport, have confirmed their plans to visit Posidonia 2022.

“We have succeeded to cover the entire exhibition space, and it is now imperative to build additional exhibition halls,” said Theodore Vokos, Managing Director, Posidonia Exhibitions S.A, the organizer of the event. “We have grown by seven percent since the 2018 edition, an increase that reflects the dynamism, vigor and progress of Greek shipping.”

The Greek shipowning community, which controls 21 percent of global deadweight tonnage, is the main reason for Posidonia’s global appeal. Greece remains the world’s largest shipowning nation with a fleet of 5,514 vessels, and it represents 59 percent of the EU-controlled fleet. Since 2014, the Greek-owned fleet has grown by more than 45 percent.

“For more than 50 years now Posidonia has been established as the defining event that promotes the best example of creativity and productivity for Greece: shipping. The strong presence of Greek shipping everywhere in the world has a positive impact on the overall image of our country,” said Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Giannis Plakiotakis.

“Posidonia 2022 is truly a celebration for Greek shipping and shipping in general. After the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 restriction we are free at last to promote our industry and perceive innovative solutions to many of the issues and challenges that we will face in the coming years. We will see old friends and make new ones while exchanging stories of our adventures over the last four years. Success to all exhibitors, speakers, panellists and visitors, and don’t forget to enjoy the beauty of Greece,” said the President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, George Pateras.

Posidonia’s reboot includes the resumption of its social calendar and sports agenda, including the Posidonia Cup sailing race, the Posidonia Shipsoccer Tournament, the Posidonia Golf Tournament, the Posidonia Running Event and the new Posidonia 3x3 Basketball. Proceeds from these events will be donated to charitable and philanthropic organizations and NGOs.

