French authorities reported a record cocaine seizure in the waters of French Polynesia as part of an increased effort to intercept illegal drugs being transported across the Pacific. Australian authorities commended the French efforts highlighting an increased regional partnership working together to stop the transit of drugs.

The High Commission of French Polynesia reports a suspicious vessel was identified crossing its waters. The French Navy intercepted the ship on Friday, January 16, and during a search discovered 96 bales containing a total of 4.87 tons of cocaine.

The cocaine had originated in Central America, the authorities suspect it was destined for Australia, not French Polynesia. The High Commissioned however points out the French Polynesia is located on a major axis of international drug trafficking.

The High Commissioner of French Polynesia launched a new territorial plan to fight narcotics and says it directly contributed to the record seizure. It highlights the strategic regional cooperation led by France and including partners including the United States and Australia.

French Navy made a record cocaine seizure for the waters of French Polynesia (High Commission)

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Border Force congratulated the authorities in French Polynesia over the reported seizure. They highlighted the ongoing efforts and strong regional cooperation. In October 2025, the AFP launched Taskforce Thunder to collaborate with Pacific lawn enforcement partners. AFP members are posted across the Pacific ti aid in targeting serious criminal behavior.

AFP reports it supports 29 transnational crime investigation units across the Pacific. It is providing central coordination of intelligence from the region. These teams are complemented with a vast network of more than 200 AFP officers across the globe.

The High Commissioner of French Polynesia reports all state services and armed forces in French Polynesia are fully mobilized in the fight against drug trafficking.

