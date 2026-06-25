French Forces Detain Tanker in Continuing Crackdown on Shadow Fleet

French officials are reporting they stopped a sanctioned tanker operating in the shadow fleet on Tuesday, June 23, off the coast of Sicily. It is the fifth time France has stopped a shadow fleet tanker since starting last September, in addition to its efforts assisting the British and Belgians with interventions.

According to the reports from the French Navy, the tanker Deliver (150,284 dwt) was stopped for an inspection on Tuesday with assistance from the Royal Navy and EUNAVFOR MED. Troops boarded the ship and examined its documentation. The statement said the documents confirmed doubts about the validity of the ship’s flag, and the tanker was escorted to a French anchorage for further investigation. The public prosecutor in Marseille has jurisdiction and is leading the investigation.

The tanker, which has been claiming registry under the flag of Cameroon since the first of the year, was coming from Russia’s Primorsk terminal and, according to its AIS, was bound for Singapore. The European Union sanctioned the vessel in March 2025 for its involvement in the Russian oil trade, and the UK also listed the ship in May 2025.

Built in 2000, the ship is listed as having Chinese management and has been operating as the Deliver since 2021. It was previously under the Hong Kong flag, but in 2025 falsely claimed Mozambique before changing it to Cameroon. The databases show the ship has been out of class since 2025, and the last listed inspection is August 2024.

???? Méditerranée | Enquête de pavillon en haute mer



? Un contrôle effectué par la @Marinenationale a permis de confirmer l'utilisation d'un faux pavillon par un pétrolier cargo.



???? Conduite dans le cadre de l'article 110 de la convention des nations unies pour le droit de la… pic.twitter.com/FVRduS7PM8 — Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) June 25, 2026

The French Navy highlighted its ongoing efforts, saying the ghost fleet circumvents international sanctions in contempt of the law. They cited false flags, lack of insurance, and ignored safety standards, saying the vessels pose a direct threat to maritime security and the environment.

“This latest action against the shadow fleet, conducted just days after a similar operation by the United Kingdom, illustrates the resolve of the Europeans,” wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on social media. “We will not allow the shadow fleet to evade sanctions and fund Russia's war effort.”

Macron has been a vocal advocate for intercepting shadow fleet tankers, saying that stopping them for even a few days interferes with the economics of the operations. This is the third tanker France has stopped in the Mediterranean. Last month, it stopped another tanker, the Tagor, also suspected of flying a false flag. The vessel continues to be at anchor off Brittany. The tankers have generally been released with fines, although France tried in absentia the Chinese captain of one of the tankers.

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In the UK, the Dorset Council provided an update on another tanker that is being held. The UK stopped the Smyrtos in mid-June. They said there are 24 crewmembers aboard from India and Georgia, and that they are getting daily welfare checks. Reports in the media say the UK government is considering auctioning the tanker, with the proceeds going to aid Ukraine.

The Europeans have vowed to increase the targeting of shadow fleet tankers and specifically those operating under false flags. Russia has called these efforts “piracy” and provided limited escorts for the tankers, especially in the Baltic and the English Channel.

