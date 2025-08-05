Freighter Loaded with Turkish Weapons Released by Puntland



The government of Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in Somalia, announced on Monday, August 4, that it has decided to release the cargo ship Sea World, which it has been detaining for two weeks. The vessel was found to be loaded with weaponry from Turkey and became the center of the latest standoff between the federal government in Somalia and the independent government of Puntland.

The Sea World (13,000 dwt registered in Comoros) is a rather shadowy cargo ship with Equasis listing the current managers and owners as unknown. The Puntland government reported it took control of the vessel after it spent two days loitering off the coast, in part, it contended to control access to the weapons onboard. Videos circulated online showed the vessel carrying armored vehicles, military equipment, and arms, all bearing Turkish markings. Reports said that fishermen and other locals had boarded the ship and showed pictures of some of the small arms reportedly being taken ashore.

Puntland contended in its statements that the ownership of the equipment was unclear and that it was investigating. The federal government called the actions “unlawful” and demanded the immediate release of the vessel. Observers pointed out it was part of the larger disputes over territory and control between the two governments, and fears that the arms would be used against Puntland.

Puntland said there had been ongoing discussions between its officials and representatives of Turkey. It reported on Monday that Turkey has shared evidence proving the cargo’s ownership.

“Having reviewed the evidentiary documents and completing investigations, the Puntland Government has decided to officially hand over the responsibility of MV Sea World vessel and the cargo to the Government of Turkey,” the government said in a statement. It said it considered the matter closed.

The release has been met with public anger in the ongoing disputes between the government in Mogadishu and Puntland. The central government recently said it was redistricting the region, ceding some parts of Puntland to its rivals.

Turkish has a long-standing relationship with the Mogadishu government and operates a military training base outside the city. It has contended since the beginning of the incident that the military equipment belongs to Turkey and was headed for the Turksom Military Training Center. According to the media reports, the Turkish ambassador met with the president of Puntland and presented documents saying it was a legitimate military cargo as part of the agreement with Mogadishu.