Freeport LNG Starts Commercial Operations for First Train

Credit: Freeport LNG

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-11 04:04:18

Freeport LNG has commenced commercial operations for its first liquefaction train. Train 1 is part of a multi-train liquefaction facility located on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas.

Commissioning work for Freeport LNG’s Train 2 continues to progress with commercial operations expected to start in January. Construction of Freeport LNG’s Train 3 is nearly complete with commercial operations expected in May 2020.

Freeport LNG’s three trains are expected to produce in excess of 15 mtpa. A fourth train is in development. Freeport LNG recently announced that it has raised just over $1 billion for its Train 4 project with a financial agreement with Westbourne Capital. This, combined with a contemplated bank facility, will provide the capital required for Train 4.

The agreement follows Freeport LNG’s receipt of its FERC and DOE authorizations for the Train 4 project and its execution of a Train 4 fixed price EPC contract with KBR. Under the terms of the Train 4 EPC contract, KBR will provide engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and startup of the nominal 5mtpa Train 4 and associated gas pre-treatment plant for the export of U.S. natural gas to international markets.

Final Investment Decision for Freeport LNG’s Train 4 is targeted for the first quarter of 2020. When Train 4 comes on line, Freeport LNG will rank as the eighth largest LNG facility globally.

Freeport LNG is implementing the largest fully electric motor drive natural gas liquefaction plant in the world, reducing emissions at the facility by over 90 percent relative to other plants which use combustion turbines.

It's limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.