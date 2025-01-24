France Faces More Port Strikes to Protest Lack of Action on Pension Reforms



The long-running dispute between the French government and the powerful trade unions over proposed pension reforms is again prompting threats of port strikes across the country. The government has been pushing for pension reforms and changes to France’s work rules since 2023.

The CGT Federation of Ports and Docks filed notice this week that it plans to renew its strikes and work slowdowns to demonstrate its frustration at the lack of movement by the government. According to the union, talks took place between January and July 2023 and again in 2024. The union staged a 24-hour strike in June 2024 blocking the container, bulk, and ro-ro terminals in Le Havre while an estimated 600 dockworkers blocked the main entrance to Marseille-Fos in the south.

The union suspended the protests last summer after the French government collapsed. President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament and called special elections which were inconclusive. Macron has vowed to continue through his current term which is due to end in 2027 despite the collapse of two governments and continued instability.

According to the union, there had been talks in December and an indication by the government of a willingness to resolve the dispute. However, the union contends the offer was withdrawn in January.

“This incomprehensible step back is yet another provocation, given the same government has not made any concrete proposals for a year and a half to respect its commitments regarding pension reform,” the union said in a statement. “The government bears full responsibility for the current conflict and its escalation.”

Union members in the Port de Calais walked off the job on Thursday for four hours in support of the national effort and local demands. They interrupted ferry service on the English Channel adding demands for two additional days of paid leave per year and calls for staffing upgrades. Local union leaders fear plans to automate port activities, which are seen as a threat to jobs.

Nationally, the union has filed notice for a 48-hour work stoppage on January 30 and 31. In addition, they announced 13 days including yesterday’s stoppage in Calais, and continuing intermittently on Monday, January 27, and into February. On those days work will be stopped for four hours between 10:00 and 16:00.

This is in addition to a current refusal to take overtime assignments and extra shifts. The union federation reports it will again meet on February 3 to consider additional actions during the month.

