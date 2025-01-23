Four Seasons’ First Ultra-Luxury Yacht Cruise Ship Floated by Fincantieri

A new yacht-style cruise ship which is billed to be at the forefront of the ultra-luxury segment of the market was floated today, January 23, in Ancona, Italy at the Fincantieri shipyard. Name Four Seasons I, the new cruise ship is also part of the emerging trend seeing luxury hotel brands leveraged into the cruise industry.

The companies report the design brief for the cruise ship called for mixing a superyacht that evoked mid-century glamour with the luxuries of the Four Seasons brand. Designer Fredrik Johansson, partner and executive director of Tillberg Design of Sweden, says the cruise ship’s design captures the glamour of Aristotle Onassis’ superyacht Christina O and the jet-setting lifestyle of fictional secret agent James Bond (007).

Fincantieri received the order in July 2022 valued at approximately $1.25 billion for the cruise ship with options for two additional vessels. The project is being led by Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings and investors Fort Partners and licenses the Four Seasons brand. Before the first construction block was set in the dry dock in July 2024, Four Seasons Yachts exercised the option for a second vessel valued at more than $417 million and due for delivery in 2026.

Rendering of the Four Season I (Four Seasons Yachts)

Four Seasons I will be a 34,000 gross ton cruise ship measuring 679 feet (207 meters) in length. It has 95 luxury suites featuring large balconies and floor-to-ceiling ocean views. The most distinctive of the suites is a multi-level 457 square meter (nearly 5,000 square foot) Funnel Suite. The designers highlight that each of the suites provides 50 percent more living space per guest and the vessel will have the highest space ratio in the industry. It will feature a 1-to-1 staff-to-passenger ratio.

Among the unique amenities is a 66-foot outdoor pool. According to the company, it is a unique design for lounging in the Four Seasons’ style. It also will feature a choice of multiple restaurants, a large spa, and areas for children. There will also be a marina for boating and water activities.

Cruise ship was floated on January 23, 2025 (Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings)

Work on the yacht began with the keel laying on July 9, 2024, and the vessel was floated at the shipyard in Ancona. It is now beginning outfitting with Fincantieri scheduled to deliver Four Seasons I before the end of 2025. The cruise ship is due to enter service in January 2026 in the Caribbean before repositioning to the Mediterranean and Greek Islands in the spring.

Four Seasons follows Ritz Carlton into the cruise segment. Accor’s Orient Express is building the world’s largest sailing yacht, the OE Corinthian, which is due to enter service in the summer of 2026.