Four Crew Lost as Overloaded Russian Cargo Ship Capsizes

Russian authorities are reporting that three crewmembers were recovered but that four others were missing after a small general cargo ship capsized near Korsakov port at the southern end of Sakhalin Island in the Far East.

The cargo ship Grigory Lovtsov was built in 2002 in Japan and has been sailing for Russia since 2010. The vessel is 200 dwt and 135 feet (41 meters) in length. The ship was operating with a crew of seven with reports saying it was transporting a cargo of building materials.

The regional governor wrote on Telegram that he believed the vessel was overloaded. It had a cargo of sand and gravel which the authorities are saying likely shifted causing the vessel to lose stability Friday afternoon, October 18.

Four crewmembers were missing after the vessel capsized (Marine Rescue Service)

Three crewmembers were thrown into the sea as the vessel capsized. A search and rescue operation was launched and able to recover the sailors from the water and they were reported to be suffering from hypothermia. One was released from the hospital over the weekend while another is said to be in very serious condition. Interfax has an unconfirmed report that two bodies were later recovered during the search.

Governor Valery Limarenko reported on Telegram that crews were able to secure the overturned vessel. It was being towed to shore and he said they would begin pumping it out to conduct a full investigation.

There are allegations that safety procedures were overlooked. Officials report the ship had a prior incident in 2022 when it became trapped in the ice off Sakhalin and the crew needed to be evacuated.

