Foss Maritime Closes its Seattle Shipyard

Foss Shipyard, Queen Anne, circa 1930. Except for the automobiles, this view is essentially unchanged today. (Queen Anne Historical Society)

West Coast tug operator Foss Maritime has decided to close its shipyard on Seattle's Lake Washington Ship Canal, ending a years-long effort to "improve the viability" of the facility.

The closure took effect on Saturday, and it will affect 115 employees. Foss is providing a generous severance equivalent to about two months' pay, along with benefits and average overtime wages.

The closure will not affect any of the company's other operations, and Foss will turn to other Pacific Northwest shipyards to maintain its fleet of tugs and barges.

“While the closure of the Seattle shipyard is a strategic decision for the future of Foss, it is not a decision we have taken lightly,” said Will Roberts, president of Foss Maritime. “We have employees and families who have been with us for decades; our priority is assisting them in this transition.”

Foss did not provide a detailed explanation for the closure, but sources in the Seattle ship repair industry suggest that a long-running labor dispute over pension benefits played a role.

The property has been in Foss' hands since at least the 1930s, according to the Queen Anne Historical Society, and its future has not yet been announced. The pressures of gentrification and residential development are an ever-present reality on Seattle's working waterfront, but it is possible that Foss may receive an offer from another local shipbuilder, allowing the site to continue to provide maritime employment.

The Seattle yard is the second that Foss has closed in three years, following the shutdown of its Rainier, Oregon facility in 2018. The Foss Rainier Shipyard had been in operation under the firm's management for more than two decades, and it handled nearly two dozen newbuild construction projects for the company over the years.