Five Ocean Carriers Join Digital Container Shipping Association

file photo

By MarEx 2019-05-14 04:50:34

Five ocean carriers have joined the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) as members: CMA CGM, Evergreen Line, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

They join A.P. Moller – Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC and ONE in the association which aims to enable digital standardization in the container shipping industry. The DCSA is a neutral and non-profit association established April 2019 in Amsterdam, and once regulatory approval for the new members has been gained, they will represent 70 percent of the market.

“In a more and more connected shipping supply chain, we are convinced that standardization is the prerequisite for all associated stakeholders to realizing effective digitalization and interoperability, which are urgently needed not only by us but the whole industry to help carry out the joint pursuit,” says Kay Fang, Executive Vice President of International Customer Service of Evergreen Line.

As of July 1, 2019, Henning Schleyerbach takes on the role as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the DCSA. Schleyerbach comes from a position as Senior Director Customer Relationship Management at Hapag-Lloyd and will form the leadership team with CEO Thomas Bagge, Maersk Line digitalization adviser.

It is not the first time that the containerized freight industry has formed an association to address common IT needs for business operations: INTTRA, the neutral digital platform that handles one out of every four container bookings, started many years ago as a joint industry effort with many of the same founding members.

Thomas Bagge, CEO and Statutory Director, Digital Container Shipping Association

Over the past 12 years, Bagge has been involved in various transformation activities in Maersk covering people, process and technology. He holds a degree in Applied Finance from Copenhagen Business School as well as an Executive MBA. Aside from the role as CEO of DCSA, Bagge holds a number of board positions in other organizations.

Henning Schleyerbach, COO, Digital Container Shipping Association (as of July 1, 2019)

Schleyerbach has spent more than 20 years at Hapag-Lloyd, leading various international projects and strategic initiatives. His broad experience in the industry, ranging from IT to customer relations, makes him the natural driver for digital transformation as COO of DCSA. He holds a degree in Physics from the University of Berlin.

André Simha, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Digital Container Shipping Association and Chief Information Officer, MSC

Simha joined MSC in 1987. He is responsible for implementing and developing the complex data flow between the company’s headquarters and its agencies worldwide. He oversees over 1,000 staff globally, providing interactive software solutions for MSC, as well as steering MSC’s broader activities related to technology, innovation, and digitalization.

Members of DCSA Supervisory Board

MSC Group: André Simha, Chief Information Officer (Chairman)

A.P. Moller - Maersk: Adam Banks, Chief Technology & Information Officer

CMA CGM, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Executive Vice President IT & Transformations

Hapag-Lloyd: Martin Gnass, Managing Director Information Technology

Ocean Network Express: Noriaki Yamaga, Managing Director, Corporate & Innovation

Members of DCSA General Assembly (pending regulatory approval)

Evergreen Line: Kay Fang, Executive Vice President International Customer Service

Hyundai Merchant Marine: Kyungin Jung, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation: Steven Tsao, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Eyal Ben-Amram, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer