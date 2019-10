Five Dead, Three Missing in Japan

Typhoon Hagibis track

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-13 18:03:29

Five crew members have died and three others remain missing after a general cargo ship sank in Tokyo Bay, on Saturday.

Four others were rescued from the Jia De which was anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approached.

At least 25 people have died and 15 others are missing as a result of the typhoon, the strongest storm to hit Japan since Typhoon Ida in 1958. The typhoon has caused widespread damage in central and eastern Japan.