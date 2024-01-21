First Video Footage of Houthi Missile Hitting a Merchant Ship

A Greek television station has released leaked video footage of the missile attack on a Greek-managed bulker in the Red Sea last week.

At 1345 hours local time on January 16, Houthi militants fired a missile (believed to be an anti-ship ballistic missile, or ASBM) into the shipping lanes of the southern Red Sea. The missile's seeker locked on to the Zografia, a 55,000 dwt geared bulker. It hit the bulker amidships, striking an empty cargo hold. The vessel reported minor damage but no injuries; according to Central Command, it remained seaworthy and continued on its voyage.

The video, released on Friday, appears to be a security footage clip recorded by a camera on the bridge deck level. It clearly shows a missile arriving on a downward approach, inclined about 35-45 degrees to horizontal. Frame-by-frame analysis shows that the munition had substantial tail fins; open-source analysts are divided over whether it may also have had a pair of stub wings, which would be characteristic of a Houthi cruise missile, not a ballistic missile. All are certain on two points: it hit with precision, and it was almost certainly Iranian-made, in whole or in part.

The strike was accompanied by a simultaneous small-boat sortie. At about the same time, the master of another unidentified vessel reported an approach by multiple small craft. They approached to within 400 meters, and the vessel's embarked security team had to fire warning shots to drive them off.

The missile strike on the Zografia was one of many recent Houthi attacks on shipping. On Wednesday, the day after the Zografia's ordeal, the American-owned bulker GENCO Picardy was hit and damaged by a Houthi drone. The attack did little damage, but Houthi drones returned again to harass the Picardy on Thursday as it departed the Gulf of Aden.