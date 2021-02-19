First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering of Foreign-Flagged Vessel at JAXPORT

(photo courtesy of JAXPORT) By The Maritime Executive 02-19-2021 08:16:07

JAX LNG and TOTE Services recently completed their first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). Crews loaded 1,800 m3 (~450,000 gallons) of LNG from North America’s first LNG bunker barge, the Clean Jacksonville, to the LNG-powered vehicle carrier, Siem Confucius, at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.

“This commercial bunkering is a major milestone for TOTE Services and a significant step toward supporting clean fueled vessels operating around the world,” said TOTE Services President Jeff Dixon. “TOTE Services’ significant experience with LNG – combined with our technical expertise and commitment to safety – allows us to assist other customers adopting the use of the cleanest, most readily available fuel for shipping today and into the future.”

In preparation for the bunkering, JAX LNG worked closely with TOTE Services to utilize the Clean Jacksonville while also gaining acceptance from the U.S. Coast Guard to perform the bunkering during all potential cargo loading conditions. After loading at the JAX LNG facility, the Clean Jacksonville maneuvered alongside Siem Confucius to perform the milestone fuel transfer.

“Our modern and eco-friendly fleet helps reduce emissions while maximizing efficiency,” said Siem Car Carriers President Jeffrey Campbell. “We are thrilled to partner with other pioneers in the environmental conservation movement, including Volkswagen, JAX LNG, TOTE Services, and JAXPORT, to reduce emissions while providing world-class service to the industry.”

The 7,500-car-capacity Siem Confucius and its sister ship, Siem Aristotle, are Liberian-Registered and regularly call on JAXPORT to unload factory-new Volkswagen Group of America cars and SUVs.

TOTE Services operates the Clean Jacksonville and reports that it has performed more than 150 LNG bunkering for TOTE’s Marlin class vessels, the world’s first LNG-powered container ships.



