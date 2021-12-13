Photos: Fire Destroys Two High-End Yachts at Newport Boat Yard

Drinkability, left, and Danneskjold, right (Middletown Firefighters)

Two high-end yachts were destroyed in a fire at the Hinckley Yacht Services boatyard in Newport, Rhode Island on Friday morning.

The fire is believed to have started aboard the superyacht Drinkability, an Ocean Alexander 100 which was undergoing a refit. Video from the scene appears to show Drinkability located in the yard's travel lift and burning vigorously.

The vessel adjacent to Drinkability was the 105-foot sailing yacht Danneskjold, which had recently been sold to a new owner after a thorough refit. Photos appear to show that Danneskjold's composite hull caught fire on the port side, the section nearest to the inferno aboard Drinkability.

The town manager, Ray Perry, told Newport Daily News that the fire started when workers were making fiberglass hull repairs to Drinkability using flammable resin. Though both boats were badly damaged, firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to nearby structures, including storage areas for vintage vessels.

One individual may have been injured in the blaze, according to the local Tiverton Pulse.

Drinkability was built in 2017, and she was fitted with four cabins to house up to eight guests. She had a cruising speed of up to 25 knots. Danneskjold was built in 2009 by yachtmaker Southern Ocean, and she had a carbon fiber hull with a carbon fiber mast and rigging. According to her broker, she had recently completed a three-year progressive refit, and she was sold to her new owner as "virtually a new yacht with every system and area of the yacht having been substantially reworked or replaced."