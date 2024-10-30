Fire Damages BAE Building Hall in UK for Nuclear Submarines

A fire started shortly after midnight at the UK shipbuilding facility of BAE Systems being used for the construction of the country’s next generation of nuclear submarines. The Cumbria police and local fire services termed it a “significant fire at the site.”

The first fire calls were received at approximately 0044 this morning, October from the massive shipbuilding facility which encompasses six acres and is reported to be the largest operated by BAE and the second-largest indoor shipbuilding complex in Europe. Local residents reported large clouds of black smoke and seeing flames shooting from the Devonshire Dock Hall with the local fire service reporting 15 trucks had been dispatched to the site.

“There is no nuclear risk. However, people living nearby are advised to remain indoors whilst emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed,” the Cumbria police advised on social media.

The fire was reported under control by 0845 but at 1445 the police were still reporting that they were cooling the area. They expected to have units on site most of the day. The shelter orders were lived during the morning, but people reported a “metallic smell of smoke,” lingering in the air.

BAE issued a statement saying that all employees had been accounted for although two people had been taken to a local hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Later, the company said the people had been released from the hospital and that all employees were safe. Non-essential employees were advised not to report to work at the yard. BAE told The Maritime Executive that "while the affected area is accessible for essential personnel only, the remainder of the site is operational." They reported that the emergency services had ended their major incident response.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence issued a brief statement acknowledging the fire and saying it would be working closely with BAE and local emergency services.

Agamemnon being rolled out of the building hall weeks ago (BAE)

Built nearly 40 years ago, the hall and the surrounding shipyard play a critical role in the UK’s naval shipbuilding programs. At the beginning of the month, BAE reported Agamemnon the sixth of seven Astute Class submarines had been rolled out from the building hall and placed in the water. The nuclear-powered boat, which weighs in at 7,400 tonnes and is 97 meters (318 feet) long, is part of a class that are the largest and most advanced attack submarines ever built for the Royal Navy. The first five submarines in the class have been handed over to the Royal Navy, but BAE reported work was well underway for the final Astute boat, Agincourt.

The facility is also building the Dreadnought nuclear submarines for the Royal Navy. According to BBC, there are four submarines of the class under construction at the yard.

Late today, the UK’s Sky News reported that faulty equipment was being investigated as the possible cause of the fire. Pictures online show smoke strains from the vents of the building, but the full extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

