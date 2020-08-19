Fire Aboard Greek Bulker Kills One and Injures Second Engineer

Faneromeni seen in the Port of Amsterdam in 2011 - Alf van Beem/COO Public domain By The Maritime Executive 08-19-2020 04:32:19

A fire broke out in the engine room of a Greek-flagged bulk carrier killing one officer and injuring at least one other seafarer. The fire has been extinguished but the vessel may be disabled in the Arabian sea.

According to reports from Hellenic Coast Guard, the 92,485 DWT bulk carrier Faneromeni was sailing empty from Fujeirah in the United Arab Emirates to Port Elizabeth, South Africa with a crew of 18 onboard. The fire broke out about 4:00 a.m. Greek time in the engine room of the 13-year old vessel owned by Marmaras Navigation of Greece. Before the fire, the vessel was reported sailing at 15 knots in the Arabian Sea due in South Africa on August 31.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but the 55-year-old Greek second engineer was killed in the blaze. Also, the 26-year-old third engineer was injured. According to reports from the master of the vessel to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the injured seafarer had been provided first aid and was out of medical danger. Some reports suggested he might have suffered burns and smoke inhalation attempting to assist the other officer. This engineer may be airlifted to shore for additional medical attention.

The vessel issued a distress call and the Mumbai Search and Rescue Coordination Center was reportedly managing the situation. Three other vessels in the area went to the aid of the Faneromeni with several crew members posting firsthand accounts on social media.

Tragic day . Diverted our course to assist vessel in distress "Faneromeni"fire in the Engine room, arrived at the scene... Posted by Marlon Denaque on Wednesday, August 19, 2020



The fire was extinguished by the crew members. Some media reports from Greece, however, suggest that the fire might have spread beyond the engine room before it was extinguished.

The Unified Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Hellenic Coast Guard reported that it is in contact with the captain of Faneromeni to ensure the welfare of all of the crew on board. The Greek authorities will conduct an investigation.