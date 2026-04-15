Fincantieri Wins Design & Procurement Contract for Landing Ship Medium

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's U.S. division has secured an initial contract for the U.S. Navy's Landing Ship Medium program, giving it a longer runway after the Navy’s serial decisions to reduce small-combatant procurement, first for the Littoral Combat Ship series and then for the Constellation-class frigate program.

The U.S. subsidiary of Fincantieri Marine Group said it has been awarded a $30 million contract covering early engineering work and the purchase of long-lead materials for the first four vessels. The award follows the Navy’s release of an RFP for the LSM program, which could eventually include as many as 35 ships - and longlasting work for FMG's 3,000 employees.

The contract allows work to begin immediately on design and long-lead-time procurement, enabling construction of the first hull to start as early as late 2026.

The LSM is intended to support Marine Corps operations in contested coastal areas, moving personnel and equipment between dispersed positions. The Navy plans to procure the ships using a Vessel Construction Manager approach - a model that separates design and construction oversight in an effort to control costs and schedules, reducing change orders and bid protests.

Fincantieri said the current contract is limited to early-phase work, but positions the company for future construction awards (subject to funding). The company has been selected to build at least the first four ships during the program’s initial phase.

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“The award of this contract represents a significant step in the evolution of our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Navy. It reflects the confidence placed in the industrial capabilities developed within the United States and in our ability to support complex naval programs with discipline, speed, and technical excellence.

The Navy has not yet announced a full production schedule for the LSM program, and Fincantieri noted that further contract awards depend on approvals and contracts.