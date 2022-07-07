Fincantieri Marine Group Appoints Marco Galbiati as New CEO

Marco Galbiati (FMG)

As Fincantieri Marine Group transitions from the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship program to the new Constellation-class frigate, its board of directors has approved key personnel changes at the top. FMG has promoted its current general manager Marco Galbiati to the role of CEO, effective Wednesday. Former CEO Dario Deste will stay on as the company's president while taking on a high-profile role at parent company Fincantieri, the largest shipbuilder in Europe.



Galbiati has been FMG’s general manager since 2018. In this capacity, according to FMG, he has been heavily involved in all aspects of its U.S.-based shipbuilding business and its efforts to grow its workforce.

Galbiati started his career in 1996 with Sapio Group, an Italian company in the industrial and medical gases sector, where he served as the group fincancial controller. He joined Fincantieri in 2007, where he rose through the ranks to lead financial planning and financial controls for the company's core cruise and naval shipbuilding divisions.



Deste is a naval aviator by background and has worked in the defense industry for decades, including roles at Fiat Defense, Beretta, BAE System and Leonardo. He joined Fincantieri in 2007, and he has served as FMG’s president and CEO in Washington, D.C. since 2018.

Deste was recently promoted to take the lead at Fincantieri's naval vessel division, headquartered in Italy. Fincantieri Naval Vessels has delivered more than 2,000 ships over the years for the Italian Navy and foreign export customers. Its popular FREMM frigate design won the contract for the U.S. Navy's future Constellation-class frigate; a lengthened and modified version will be built in the U.S. at Fincantieri Marine Group's yard in Wisconsin.