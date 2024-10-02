Fincantieri Delivers New Combat Ship in Ongoing Enhancement of Italian Navy

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri handed over today the next vessel in a series of Multipurpose Combat ships (PPA) as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the operational capabilities of the Italian Navy. The vessel, named Giovanni delle Bande Nere, in honor of a 15th-century captain in the famed Medici family, is the fourth vessel completed by Fincantieri in the class with additional units to be delivered until 2026.

The shipyard hailed the delivery as a significant milestone in the ongoing effort as part of a program approved by the government and parliament for the renewal of the Italian Navy. It is also critical to Fincantieri which looks to continue to grow its naval shipbuilding component which balances revenues alongside the large effort in cruise ship construction.

The new vessel is 469 feet (143 meters) in length. It is equipped with a combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion plant and an electric propulsion system. It operates at speeds of over 31 knots. It has a crew of 171 persons. The warship was built at the Fincantieri yard in Muggiano (La Spezia), Italy.

The shipyard highlights that this new class is a highly flexible design with the capacity for multiple functions ranging from patrol and sea rescue to protection operations and as a first-line fighting vessel. Depending on the configuration, it can be equipped for maritime surveillance or rapid responses in emergencies. It has the capability to supply drinking water and electrical power to land. It also is capable of deploying Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats through a lateral crane or hauling ramp.

Steel cutting began in September for a new class of patrol vessel (Fincantieri)

It is the second modern vessel of the navy to bear this name. A light cruiser launched in 1930 was a distinguished part of the Italian Navy during the early years of World War II. It was lost to a torpedo in 1942 and 77 years later a seabed survey off the island of Stromboli in 2019 located the wreck.

Naval shipbuilding is a significant portion of the company’s operations. In late September, Fincantieri also highlighted the start of steel cutting for the first of four next-generation offshore patrol vessels being built for the Italian Navy. The new vessels were designed as part of the company’s joint venture with Leonardo, a leading Italian defense contractor, and according to the report will be a significant advancement in optimized efficiency and operational safety.

The new patrol vessels are being built at the Riva Trigoso shipyard near Genoa in western Italy. Fincantieri reports they will be outfitted with a package of technological solutions that will advance automation and maneuverability. Among the innovative features is an integrated naval cockpit developed in cooperation with Leonardo.

