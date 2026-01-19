Fight for Control of Genco Moves to Boardroom as Diana Nominates New Slate



The fight between Diana Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading is set to move into the boardroom as Diana Shipping announced it will nominate a new slate of six directors for Genco. The move came just days after Genco’s board rejected a non-binding indicative takeover proposal for the company and said it would be better if Genco acquired Diana.

The takeover battle was launched after Diana acquired 14.8 percent of the outstanding shares of Genco in open market transactions. After becoming the largest shareholder in Genco, Diana issued its non-binding indicative offer to acquire the company for $20.60 per share in cash. Diana contends the current Genco board failed to engage in constructive discussions and to meaningfully evaluate its proposal, which it asserts has an attractive premium to the current share price.

“The current Genco Board, however, took more than six weeks to respond to the offer, during which time they failed to engage with Diana in any way regarding the financial or structural elements of the proposal,” asserts Diana. “In light of the current Board’s flat-out refusal to engage, Diana believes that Genco shareholders would benefit from the opportunity to elect directors open to exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value for shareholders, including objective, independent, and good-faith consideration of Diana’s proposal.”

Diana says it will file the slate with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and put them forth at the yet to be scheduled 2026 annual meeting of Genco. It is proposing Gustave Brun-Lie, who has nearly 40 years of experience in the shipping industry, having served as a board member for a number of companies across the shipping industry, including Wilhelmsen Ship Management, R S Platou, and Torvik’s Rederi. Chao Sih Hing Francois, who has served as a director of Wah Kwong since February 2015, is the Co-founder and Chairman of the Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping, and Board Director of the Global Maritime Forum. Paul Cornell has more than 35 years of experience in the energy industry and, prior to his retirement in 2023, served as CFO and Managing Director of Quintana Capital Group. Jens Ismar has extensive experience working for multiple companies in the shipping industry, serving as CEO of Western Bulk for 11 years and as Executive Director and consultant for Exmar Shipping. Viktoria Poziopoulou, a lawyer with approximately 35 years of experience in the shipping industry, and Quentin Soanes, who previously served as Chairman of Baltic Exchange and Executive Director of Braemar Shipping Services.

Genco immediately rejected the proposal, saying it was significantly undervaluing the company and that it believed it had considerable execution risks. It is rejecting the new slate of directors, saying it takes board composition seriously and noting that five of its directors are independent.

Genco has proposed that it has a strong financial position and that it would make more sense for it to acquire Diana. It asserts that Diana refused to discuss alternatives and doubled down on its proposal.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The only thing the two companies can agree on is the significant opportunities for dry bulk shipping. Both believe the market will benefit from trends going forward. Combining the two companies would create a leader with a fleet of approximately 80 ships.

For now, they remain at a standstill waiting for the formal response from Genco’s board when it files the proxy statement. The company has not yet scheduled its annual meeting, which took place last year on May 20.

