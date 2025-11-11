FBI Investigating Death of 18-Year-Old Girl on Carnival Cruise Ship

The FBI is investigating the death of an 18-year-old high school senior last weekend aboard the cruise ship Carnival Horizon, which has just returned to Miami after a Caribbean itinerary.

The deceased has been identified as Anna Kepner, resident of Titusville, Florida. Kepner was a straight-A student, a varsity cheerleader, and had planned to enlist in the military after graduation, according to her family.

Anna Kepner / Instagram

“I can confirm that the FBI has responded to the scene. Because this is an ongoing matter, no further information is available at this time,” an FBI spokesperson told Florida Today. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the death and emphasized that it is cooperating with the authorities.

When specific criteria about the vessel, the victim or the voyage are met, the FBI takes jurisdiction over shipboard crimes involving U.S.-linked shipping - a status known in U.S. law enforcement as "special maritime jurisdiction." Carnival Horizon is U.S.-based but Panamanian-flagged; U.S. flag state jurisdiction does not apply.

Kepner's classmates held a memorial service on Monday. Friends, associates and family members remembered her for her positive outlook and her involvement in her community.

"When she walked into a room, she would light it up. If you were sad, she’d make you laugh. She would joke around and be the funniest little person in school," Kepner's parents told ABC News.