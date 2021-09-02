Fast Supply Boat Strikes Iranian Offshore Gas Platform

Image courtesy POGC

[Brief] According to Iranian offshore energy firm Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), a fast platform supply vessel struck a production platform at Iran's giant South Pars gas field on Wednesday, cutting the PSV's bow in half horizontally.

The fast supply boat hit gas platform B phase 12 of the South Pars field, operator POGC said. No personnel were injured, and the vessel remained afloat. The platform was undamaged and gas production continued without any interruptions.

Iranian outlet Fars News identified the vessel as the Dubai-owned, St. Vincent-flagged PSV Ampi. As of Thursday evening, AIS data showed the vessel in port at Asalouyeh.

The cause of the casualty is under investigation.