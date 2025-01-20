Expansion of Shore Power Capabilities at Italian and Mediterranean Ports



Efforts are continuing to build out the capabilities to support vessels to use shore power as ports seek to transition to more environmentally friendly systems in advance of pending EU regulations. Switzerland-based Cavotec reports it received multiple orders at the end of 2024 valued at €7 million (US$7.3 million) for Italian ports and this follows large orders for other ports in the Mediterranean.

“These orders highlight the growing adoption of sustainable port technologies in Italy,” highlights Cavotec. The company reports three new orders booed in December 2024 from across Italy to expand capabilities for cruise ships, Ro-Ro vessels, and containerships. In October 2024 it also reported two orders for shore power from unnamed ports valued at €6.5 million (US$6.8 million).

One of the Italian orders will see Cavotec supply systems to support cruise ships at multiple ports in western Italy. The company will supply its PowerMove and PowerFeed systems to enhance connectivity in the region.

For Tuscany, Cavotec will work with two ports. It will supply the PowerMove technology to support both cruise ships and Ro-Ro vessels.

While in southern Italy, it will supply two PowerMove systems to connect cruise ships and a PowerExtend system to support containerships.

The ports for the Italian ports are scheduled for delivery between early and mid-2026.

The company also reported in October 2026 orders for its PowerMove system at two Mediterranean ports. The mobile cable management systems will be supplied in one order focusing on cruise ships and Ro-Ro vessels. It will be installed in 2025.

The second order is for two PowerMove shore power systems that will enable two cruise ships to connect shore power simultaneously. It will be installed in the first quarter of 2026.

Cruise ships require large power supplies to support the hotel operations. The trade group Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) highlights that the number of cruise ships equipped to connect to onshore power has more than doubled since 2018 and continues to grow. By 2028, CLIA says 239 member ships able to connect to onshore power are expected to be in service. It reports that 61 percent of members’ cruise capacity is fitted to operate on shore power with the cruise fleet adding a further 28 ships with shore power capabilities representing a further 40 percent increase in the sector.

